TTD to issue online darshan tickets for March from today

20,000 SSD tokens to be available for common pilgrims per day

The online ₹300 special entry tickets for darshan at the Lord Venkateswara temple for March will be made available from 9 a.m. on Wednesday. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will issue 25,000 tickets a day.

As many as 20,000 Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens per day will be available for common pilgrims in offline mode at all the TTD counters in Tirupati. These tokens will be issued a day in advance on the first-come-first-served basis.

The TTD has also decided to provide additional 13,000 online tickets of ₹300 special entry darshan a day for the period between February 24 and 28, besides 5,000 offline Slotted Sarva Darshan tokens for February 26 to 28.