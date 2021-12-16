TTD to hold Tiruppavai discourses at 208 places

Event launched at Tirupati as Dhanurmasam begins

The Tirumala-Tirupati junior pontiff Sri Siriyakoil Kelviappan Govinda Ramanuja Jeeyar has hailed Tiruppavai as ‘Dravida Veda’, pointing out that it narrated the essence of the four Vedas in Tamil.

The seer formally launched the series of spiritual discourses on ‘Tirupppavai’ composed by saint poetess Godha Devi, as Thursday marked the beginning of the auspicious Dhanurmasam or the Tamil month of Margazhi, which is observed in a grand manner in the TTD temples. He said Tiruppavai explained the adorable bond between a devotee and the Almighty in a succinct form.

TTD’s Dharmic Projects Officer Vijaya Saradhi announced that the discourses on Tiruppavai would be conducted in 208 locations across the country during the 30 days to ignite the spiritual spark among devotees.

Public Relations Officer T. Ravi explained the role of Godha Devi in perpetuating the Bhakti cult. Scholar Chakravarti Ranganathan will narrate the essence of each of the 30 verses daily at Annamacharya Kalamandiram in the city, while noted classical singer Dwaram Lakshmi renders the Pasurams.