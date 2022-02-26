TTD to construct a SV temple in Ulundurpet in Tamil Nadu

The ₹4 crore temple will come up in 3.97 acres of land

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has resolved to construct a temple of Lord Venkateswara at Ulundurpet in Kallakurichi district in Tamil Nadu at a cost of ₹4 crore.

The proposed temple will come up on a sprawling 3.97 acres of land in U. Keeranur village under the Ulundurpet town limits donated by former TTD board member R. Kumaraguru and his son K. Namachivayam.

Mr. Kumaraguru, who offered to donate ₹10 crore for the construction of the temple along with the land, also mobilized ₹3.54 crore and donated it to the TTD with an assurance to collect and contribute the remaining ₹6 crore.

In the meantime, the TTD took possession of the site abutting the National Highway-45 last year after its field staff certified the land as suitable for construction of the temple.

After brooding over the issue, the TTD finally resolved to take up the construction works at an estimated cost of ₹4 crore under the first phase, which includes the construction of a Garbhalayam, Ardhamandapam in stone masonry, Mukha Mandapam, Raja Gopuram and Prakaram wall with bricks and cement.