TTD takes serious view of propaganda against it

Taking serious objection to the propaganda pertaining to an alien faith by using its monthly magazine ‘Sapthagiri’, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) lodged a police complaint.
The officials were shocked to receive a complaint recently that a subscriber in Guntur had received the magazine along with propaganda material of an alien faith. The incident was condemned as the handiwork of some mischievous elements that are out to defame the world-famous religious organisation. It is the Postal Department that packs, weighs the magazines, affixes the address slips and dispatches them to the respective subscribers, for which it receives ₹1.05 from the TTD for every copy. Since the copies are delivered through ‘Book Post’, the packs are not sealed, giving scope for possible mischief.
When the issue saw light, the TTD staff made random phone calls to some subscribers to find out if they too had received such irrelevant religious publicity material, but fortunately got a negative response. Though it was believed to be a solitary incident, the officials lodged a police complaint as it involved the institution’s reputation.
