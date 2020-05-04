TTD resumes operations on a cautious note

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) began resuming its operations on a cautious note from its administrative building here on Monday after a partial relaxation of the lockdown.

The administration was functioning in ‘work from home’ mode ever since the lockdown was imposed, with only a skeletal staff coming to work at the administrative building.

Joint Executive Officer P. Basanth Kumar said that employees reporting at the administrative building would have to compulsorily wear masks. He also laid down several guidelines, such as entering through the thermal scanner at the main entrance, wearing a mask for the entire duration of their working hours, and maintaining a distance of six feet from fellow employees.

“Meetings shall be avoided and in case of an emergency, video-conferences shall be conducted,” he said. As the departmental and section heads started arriving from Monday, the temple, treasury, accounts, health, vigilance and security departments are required to have 100% attendance, while others continue to function with one-third of the actual strength and the rest working from home.

At Balaji Institute of Surgery, Research and Rehabilitation for the Disabled (BIRRD), the TTD’s orthopaedic superspecialty hospital, outpatient (OP) services resumed on Monday. BIRRD Director Madanmohan Reddy said that the hospital would follow the norms prescribed by the government while registering and treating patients. OP tickets will be generated at five counters from 8 a.m. to noon from Monday and all patients with valid tickets will be provided medication, Dr. Reddy said.