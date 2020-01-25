Andhra Pradesh

Tribal youth scales Mt. Kilimanjaro

Seelam Eswaraiah displaying the national flag at Mt. Kilimanjaro.

Seelam Eswaraiah displaying the national flag at Mt. Kilimanjaro.  

more-in

He is part of the expedition that started on January 17

Seelam Eswaraiah is on top of the world. He is part of the group of young men that has scaled Mt. Kilimanjaro, the second highest mountain peak after Mt. Everest, located in Tanzania.

Mr. Eswaraiah unfurled the national flag and then stood holding a banner with a photograph of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the backdrop of the icy mountain peaks.

Hailing from a remote tribal hamlet near Macherla in the district, Mr. Eswaraiah thanked district Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar, who supported his mission by granting ₹2.70 lakh towards meeting his expenses for the trip.

Mr. Eswaraiah, a second year degree student at Kavali, was selected by Transcend Adventures, an Hyderabad-based firm, for the expedition that started on January 17.

The team went to Kilimanjaro and began the trip on January 18. After over eight days of trekking through the tropical rain forests, which included a trek from Moshi to Mandera Hut (5-6 km), and then up to Horombo Hut, and finally to Uhuru Peak, the highest point in Africa (5,895 metres).

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
adventure
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 26, 2020 12:43:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/tribal-youth-scales-mt-kilimanjaro/article30654504.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY