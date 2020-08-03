Tribal family sells infant twice, repent

A tribal family allegedly sold a female infant for ₹10,000 to an ayah in a private hospital. However, they took the baby back after two days.

The parents, natives of Sirivada village, Bapulapadu mandal in Krishna district, reportedly sold the baby again to a couple through a mediator. Unable to bear the separation they approached the police and brought the baby back.

On knowing about the infant sale incident, district Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Assistant Project Director (APD) M. Prameela Rani, Gannavaram Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) P. Venkata Lakshmi, and District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Ch. Vijay Kumar visited Sirivada village on Monday and enquired about the sale of the infant.

The team questioned the baby’s mother, Jarapala Rupa, father Ravi and grandmother J. Chittemma, on why they sold the baby twice. The DCPO questioned the couple on the reason for selling the infant.

According to an anganwadi worker, A. Ravathi Kumari, and a social worker, V. Sarada, the couple had two daughters and Rupa gave birth to a female baby on July 18 in a private hospital, located at Hanuman Junction in the district.

“We eke out livelihood by doing labour work. Unable to bring up the third girl child, my husband and aunt thought of giving the baby to somebody and sold the baby to an ayah (working in the private hospital) for ₹10,000,” Ms. Rupa of Sugali (Lambada) community said.

“The couple repented and asked Durga to give the baby back. She handed over the baby on July 20. Again Chittemma’s brother, Ajmeera Srinu, gave the baby to a couple on July 23. When asked about the details of the couple, he did not answer and switched off his mobile phone. Suspecting foul play, Ravi approached anganwadi supervisor K. Krishna Kumari, who alerted the Veeravalli police,” said Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS) Protection Officer Y. Johnson.

No case registered

Speaking to The Hindu, Ms. Prameela Rani said the CDPO and ICPS staff would question Durga and mediator Srinu in the racket. The police, who counselled the parents, did not register any case, she said.

Mr. Vijay Kumar said the WD&CW Department would take the baby for relinquishment, if they do not want the infant. The anganwadi staff were asked to track the case to prevent sale of the baby again, he said.

“We suspect the role of the ayah and the mediator, who took the baby. An empty bond paper and the hospital prescription and other documents have been seized from the biological parents,” said Ms. Venkata Lakshmi.