Tribal artists let their imagination run wild

A total of 21 artists, the top three from each ITDA in the State, ran wild with their imaginations in the final of the State-level Tribal Drawing and Art Painting Competition, organised by the Tribal Cultural Research and Training Mission, at Rushikonda, here, on Sunday.

The participants were engrossed in their work as they vied for the top honours. Those who made it to the finals were from Koya, Konda Dora, Jatapu, Savara, Sugali, Yerukula, Konda Reddi and Bagatha tribal communities in the State.

The top three works will get a cash prize of ₹50,000, ₹25,000 and ₹1,500 respectively in addition to a shawl and a certificate of appreciation. All other participants would get a cash prize of ₹1,00 and a certificate.

Earlier, the programme was inaugurated by Sundheernath Gulgoti, GM, National Scheduled Tribe Finance Development Corporation (NSTFDC), Ministry of Tribal Welfare, and Esa Ravindra Babu, Director, Tribal Cultural Research and Training Mission, Rushikonda, Ministry of Tribal Welfare, AP, D. Laxmi, Deputy Director, and Nookarapu Srinivasu, a professor, were among those who participated.

Felicitation

The NSTFDC is organising a national-level programme to honour tribal entrepreneurs from the States of A.P., Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala Karnataka and Odisha, at Green Park hotel here on Monday.

Anil Kumar Jha , Secretary, and Yatinder Prasad, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India, and Asit Gopal, CMD, NSTFDC, New Delhi, would participate in the programme, being organised as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.