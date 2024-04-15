GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Triangular battle looking imminent in Vizianagaram

A tight contest for the Assembly seat will witness former TDP MLA Meesala Geeta, who is contesting as an independent, TDP’s Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju and YSRCP’s Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy pitted against each other

April 15, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Former MLA Meesala Geeta looking relaxed during a media conference organised in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

Former MLA Meesala Geeta looking relaxed during a media conference organised in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

A triangular fight is looking imminent in Vizianagaram with the decision of former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Meesala Geeta to contest as an independent after being denied the ticket by the party high command. TDP, in fact, offered ticket to Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju, who is the daughter of former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju, despite her defeat in the 2019 general elections.

Ms. Geeta, who represented the Vizianagaram Assembly segment between 2014 and 2019 could not get ticket in previous election also, but had hoped that the party would consider her name in upcoming general elections. However, she was denied ticket, forcing her to contest as an independent. Ms. Geeta is hopeful that she would win the seat since YSR Congress Party’s (YSRCP) present nominee, Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy, had won the 2004 election as an independent.

Ms. Geeta, who belonged to Turpu Kapu community, which has a sizable population in the segment is playing the Backward Classes (BC) card and trying to garner support of all backward classes’ leaders. Meanwhile, the TDP high command is expected to pacify Ms. Geeta and may ask her to not contest as an independent, while assuring something better and brighter in the future.

TDP had previously sent senior leaders to her home, however, considering the current situation, they may send emissaries once again to set things straight. Meanwhile, supporters of Veerabhadra Swamy are in a jubilant mood as they feel that Ms. Geeta’s independent candidature would split the TDP votes in the constituency and in turn work in YSRCP’s favour.

