The West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose has called for an emergency meeting “of a cross-section of Bengal society” in light of the protests taking place in Kolkata, to apprise them of the action taken and to ask for opinions. This is in response to former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh’s letter urging West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Bose to take immediate and decisive action.

Also Read: Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance of Kolkata rape-murder case; hearing on August 20

The Resident Doctor’s Association of AIIMS wrote to the Prime Minister to enact a central law which would ensure the safety of doctors and healthcare workers across the country. They also drew attention to the violence and vandalism of the RG Kar College and the rise of violence against doctors, healthcare workers and medical institutions across the country.

Also Read: Kolkata rape-murder: Medicos seek death penalty for accused

Protests continue across various states of the country demanding justice for the victim, the death penalty for the accused and the resignation of the Chief Minister. In Mysuru, doctors, including undergraduates from Mysore Medical College and Research Institute, K.R. Hospital, and Cheluvamba Hospital marched from K.R. Hospital premises to Gandhi Square and formed a human chain to create public awareness and also highlighted the need for the implementation of the Central Protection Act to safeguard doctors, medical professionals, and institutions from violence, on Sunday (August 18, 2024).

In Visakhapatnam, many doctors, junior doctors and medical students participated in the rally at Beach Road on Sunday (August 18, 2024) holding placards and demanding justice.