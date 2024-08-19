GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Kolkata doctor rape and murder LIVE: West Bengal Governor calls emergency meeting amid protests, opposition leaders continue CM resignation chant

Health services in several States are still at a standstill as doctors continue protests over the rape and abuse of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata

Updated - August 19, 2024 10:41 am IST

Published - August 19, 2024 10:21 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kolkata, West Bengal, Supports of East Bengal and Mohan Bagan takes up a rally seeking justice for doctors rape murder in front of VYBK stadium in kolkata on Sunday 18.08.2024. Photo DEBASISH BHADURI

Kolkata, West Bengal, Supports of East Bengal and Mohan Bagan takes up a rally seeking justice for doctors rape murder in front of VYBK stadium in kolkata on Sunday 18.08.2024. Photo DEBASISH BHADURI | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

The West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose has called for an emergency meeting “of a cross-section of Bengal society” in light of the protests taking place in Kolkata, to apprise them of the action taken and to ask for opinions. This is in response to former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh’s letter urging West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Bose to take immediate and decisive action.

Also Read: Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance of Kolkata rape-murder case; hearing on August 20

The Resident Doctor’s Association of AIIMS wrote to the Prime Minister to enact a central law which would ensure the safety of doctors and healthcare workers across the country. They also drew attention to the violence and vandalism of the RG Kar College and the rise of violence against doctors, healthcare workers and medical institutions across the country.

Also Read: Kolkata rape-murder: Medicos seek death penalty for accused

Protests continue across various states of the country demanding justice for the victim, the death penalty for the accused and the resignation of the Chief Minister. In Mysuru, doctors, including undergraduates from Mysore Medical College and Research Institute, K.R. Hospital, and Cheluvamba Hospital marched from K.R. Hospital premises to Gandhi Square and formed a human chain to create public awareness and also highlighted the need for the implementation of the Central Protection Act to safeguard doctors, medical professionals, and institutions from violence, on Sunday (August 18, 2024).

In Visakhapatnam, many doctors, junior doctors and medical students participated in the rally at Beach Road on Sunday (August 18, 2024) holding placards and demanding justice.

Follow the live updates here:
  • August 19, 2024 10:39
    “We decry any bid to muzzle the voice of the people”: Kolkata doctor’s father

    The parents of the doctor who was raped and killed at the RG Kar Hospital criticised the West Bengal government for trying to stifle protests as “not one person is involved in the incident”. He also was hopeful that the CBI probe would reveal more details soon.

    When asked about the condition of her daughter’s body, he said, “We were told that the body of our daughter was not initially found in the same condition as it was later kept in the seminar hall. We can’t say much as we were not allowed to see the body first-hand when we rushed to the hospital upon hearing the news.”

    Read the whole story here

  • August 19, 2024 10:20
    Assam CM hails WB governor for ‘defending’ Constitution

    Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Sunday (August 18, 2024) and praised him for upholding the principles of the Constitution in “very adversarial circumstances”.

    “In my courtesy meeting with the Hon’ble Governor of West Bengal Dr C.V. Ananda Bose Ji in Guwahati, I conveyed our immense appreciation for his sagacity in defending the Constitution even in very adversarial circumstances,” Mr. Sarma posted on X, and attached a clip of the meeting.

    - PTI

West Bengal / Kolkata / sexual assault & rape

