Trains cancelled, rescheduled due to derailment of goods train in Anakapalle district

June 14, 2023 01:59 pm | Updated 01:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The South Central Railway (SCR) officials cancelled a few trains due to derailment of goods train between Thadi-Anakapalle railway stations, in the early hours on Wednesday.

Train No.12805, from Visakhapatnam to Lingampalli has been cancelled on Wednesday, Train No.12806, from Lingampalli to Visakhapatnam has been cancelled on Thursday.

Train No. 22701, Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada and Train No.22702, Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam were cancelled on Wednesday. Train No.17240, Visakhapatnam-Guntur was cancelled on June 14, and Train No.17239, Guntur-Visakhapatnam is cancelled on Thursday.

Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad (Train No.20833) is rescheduled on Wednesday, the railway officials said.