Traditional tailors facing ‘readymade’ threat, say office-bearers of Srikakulam Lions Club

February 28, 2024 06:27 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Lions Club president Ponnada Ravikumar and the club’s Central wing mentor Natukula Mohan on Wednesday urged the government to provide special financial assistance for traditional tailors as they were unable to get orders from the customers who preferred to buy all dresses in mega shopping malls and through online portals. On the occasion of World Tailors Day, the club felicitated 30 tailors and gifted tailoring material to them.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mohan said that absence of traditional tailors would pose a major problem in future since many dresses needed to be stitched in accordance with the measurements of people. The club chairperson Badana Devabhusana Rao, secretary T. Rajagopal and others said that the club would always felicitated persons of all professions on the respective special days. Srikakulam Tailors Association president G. Paparao said that steep hike in cost of tailoring material, rents and power bills had imposed a burden on them as stitching charges were almost same in the last few years.