Trade unions threaten to take steel plant fight to Delhi

They urge Centre to revoke its decision to privatise VSP

Leaders of various trade unions warned the Centre of taking the fight against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) to the streets of Delhi, if the Union government failed to revoke its decision on privatisation of the VSP in Parliament sessions scheduled to begin on July 19.

The trade union leaders were addressing the participants of the relay hunger strikes, organised by the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee, which continued for the 145th day at Kurmannapalem here on Tuesday.

All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) national vice-president and committee chairman D. Adinarayana Rao, AITUC leaders K.S.N. Rao and J. Ramakrishna, INTUC leaders Gandham Venkata Rao and Murali Raju, CITU leader J. Ayodhya Ram and BMS leader Kommineni Srinivasa Rao expressed their solidarity with the striking workers.

AITUC leaders D. Narasinga Rao, G. Jaya, K. Rajababu and V. Ramakoteswara Rao were among those who participated in the strike.