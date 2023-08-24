HamberMenu
Top priority to NH works in Annamayya district in Andhra Pradesh, says Collector

August 24, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector P.S. Girisha holding a review meeting with revenue and NHAI officials over land acquisition and NH works at Rayachoti in Annamayya district on Thursday.

Collector P.S. Girisha on Thursday said top priority was being given to completing the ongoing land acquisition and construction of national highways in the Annamayya district.

The Collector held a review meeting with revenue divisional officers and tahsildars on the issue of land acquisition at the collectorate here. Mr. Girisha told the officials to expedite the land acquisition for the national highways being laid across the district. He inquired about how much land has been acquired so far, how much is yet to be done, payment of compensation, issuance of draft notifications and other related subjects.

He asked the revenue officials not to keep important files concerning the project pending, but hold discussions from time to time and make appropriate suggestions on the steps to be taken for the solution to any issue.

The Collector asked the officials how many files were still pending mandal-wise and how much payment is due to the farmers in Rajampet, Nandalur, Pullampeta, Railway Kodur, Obulavaripalli in the district. Tahsildars were directed to complete the payments related to the acquisition at the earliest. “If there are cases in the court regarding the land, it is advisable to deposit the money in the court as per the survey numbers,” the Collector said.

Mr. Girisha asked the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to identify and finalise any structure on the acquired land as soon as possible, by strictly following the government guidelines regarding railway and forest Poramboku lands.

He warned that delays in the progress of works and land acquisition would be taken seriously and action would be taken against the officials concerned.

