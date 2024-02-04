Top priority to friendly policing and women safety, says new Chittoor SP P. Joshua

February 04, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Senior IPS officer P. Joshua took charge as the Superintendent of Police of Chittoor district here on February 4 (Sunday), replacing Y. Rishant Reddy who has been transferred as the SP of the CI Cell.

Mr. Joshua said he would accord a top priority to friendly policing, safety of women and weaker sections. He has earlier worked as the Sub-divisional Police Officer in Palamaner of Chittoor district from 2011 to 2013.

The new SP said that the district police administration would be put on alert in view of the forthcoming elections. “The Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines will be followed strictly. Any violation of the Code of Conduct and the election procedures will be viewed seriously,” he said, adding that all serious problems in Chittoor district would be identified after a series of meetings with the sub-divisional officers, and each would be dealt with full-fledged action plans.

Senior police officers from Kuppam, Palamaner, Chittoor, and Nagari Sub-divisions greeted Mr. Jashua on the occasion. Later, the SP held an introductory meeting with the police personnel.

Meanwhile, SK. Arifulla took charge as the new Additional SP of Chittoor district. He has worked as the ADCP (Traffic) in Visakhapatnam. M. Rajagopal Reddy took charge as the Deputy SP (Chittoor). He previously worked as the Deputy SP of Naidupeta in Tirupati district.