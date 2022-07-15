Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today
Key news developments in Andhra Pradesh on July 15, Friday
Here are the important developments from Andhra Pradesh to watch out for today
- Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be doing an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas in East and West Godavari districts
- Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences is holding its 24th and 25th convocations today. Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan is participating as the chief guest
- BJP State president Somu Veerraju will address the media at Anantapur and participate in Jana Jagruthi Yatra
- Analysis of the impact of floods caused by the Godavari river
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.