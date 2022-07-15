  1. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be doing an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas in East and West Godavari districts
  2. Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences is holding its 24th and 25th convocations today. Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan is participating as the chief guest
  3. BJP State president Somu Veerraju will address the media at Anantapur and participate in Jana Jagruthi Yatra
  4. Analysis of the impact of floods caused by the Godavari river 