Andhra Pradesh: Tribal people trek up the hills to escape floods

Naval helicopters pressed into service to air-drop essential commodities to the flood victims

Indian Navy personnel dropping essential commodities from a helicopter, at Koida in Eluru district on Thursday.

Tribal people living in the Agency areas have trekked up the hills to save themselves from the floods in the Godavari as the water level continues to rise with each passing hour. Many families have shifted to the hillocks nearby.

The tribal people have erected tents and are spending sleepless nights due to the heavy downpour and the danger posed by the presence of snakes.

Thousands of families climbed the hills at Naarlavaram, Koida, Kacharam, Lachapeta, Tekuru, Repakagommu, Rudramkota, Tirumalapuram, Siddaram, Thatukuru and other habitations.

“As the flood level hovered over eight feet, we have shifted to a hilltop. More than 50 tents have been erected there. We will stay there till the floods recede,” said a villager, Modiyam Raju.

“The hills will protect us. When the flood waters rise to three feet, we trek up the hill and stay there. We carry our belongings into the make-shift tents,” said Punem Lakshmi of Rudramkota.

Polavaram MLA Tellam Balaraju, Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh and other officials climbed the hills at Rudramkota, Sivakasipuram and Bhudevipuram hamlets and interacted with the victims on Thursday.

Mr. Balaraju enquired whether they received the essential commodities.

The Collector said that two Naval helicopters were pressed into service to air-drop essential commodities to the flood victims in about 15 habitations in the district.

“We are supplying rice, pulses, milk, medicines and vegetables to the tribal people. Medical camps have been arranged on the hilltop and chlorine tablets and other medicines are being distributed to the villagers. Besides, anti-venom drugs are kept ready at the health centres to treat snakebite patients,” Mr. Venkatesh told The Hindu.

The MLA said the choppers would supply essential commodities to more villages as the water level was raising.

“Doctors have been deployed at the PHCs and CHCs in the flood-affected habitations. Power supply is provided to their tents through generators,” the Collector said.

Meanwhile, due to heavy downpour, many streams and rivulets in the Agency villagers were in spate.