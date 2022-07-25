Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today
Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on July 25, 2022
VIJAYAWADA
- The flood in Godavari river is increasing and the officials sounded alert along the river bund habitations in five districts of Andhra Pradesh. At Polavaram, 5.84 lakh cusecs of water is being released. The Central Water Commission said water level is likely to rise furthe.r
- Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit flood-hit villages in Konaseema district on July 26.
- A report on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy laying greater focus on strengthening the ruling YSR Congress Party amidst the feedback that the popularity of several MLAs has come down recently for various reasons.
- Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu press conference.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.