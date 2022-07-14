18 Mandals, 51 islands hit by Godavari flood in Konaseema

T. Appala Naidu July 14, 2022

Fear grips Konaseema as more inflow of flood water is expected in next two days

A family being evacuated from the flood-hit Chintoor agency in Alluri Sitaramaraju District on July 14. Photo: Special Arrangement

Normal life was paralysed after flood water entered 18 mandals under the eastern and central Godavari delta in Konaseema district on Wednesday. Fifty-one island habitations of river Godavari and its branches — Vridha Gowthami, Vasishta and Vainateya — are continuing to receive the floodwater being released from Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram. Over 15.07 lakh cusecs of floodwater is being released from the SAC Barrage, which is expected to receive increased inflow in the next 48 hours owing to heavy inflows from the upstream of Polavaram project, said R. Kasi Visweswara Rao, River Conservator and Executive Engineer, Godavari Head Works. The third flood warning would be issued when the inflow touches 17.75 lakh cusecs at the SAC Barrage. Konaseema District Collector Himanshu Shukla said that relief camps have been set up in all the 18 affected mandals to speed up evacuation and ensure supply of food and basic needs to the needy people.



