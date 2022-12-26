Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today
Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on Monday, December 26. 2022
December 26, 2022 09:31 am | Updated 09:31 am IST - VIJAYAWADA
President Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate ₹45 crore developmental works up under the Pilgrim Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme at Srisailam in Nandyal district
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy review on land resurvey project.
Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath to launch Reliance Jio 5G services in Vijayawada, Guntur, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati.
BJP State president Somu Veerraju and other leaders to stage a 48-hour demonstration in Guntur in protest against the government’s anti-Dalit policies.
Bharat Rashtra Samithi representative G. Ramakrishna Yadav press meet to announce joining of 500 workers into the party in Visakhapatnam
BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao press conference in Visakhapatnam
