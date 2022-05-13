Top Andhra Pradesh news developments of the day

The Hindu Bureau May 13, 2022 10:51 IST

Here are key news developments to look for from Andhra Pradesh on Friday

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A 34-year-old Sub-Inspector Muttavarapu Gopala Krishna has ended his life allegedly by shooting himself with his service gun in his residence in Kakinada city on Friday morning. The National Investigation Agency on Thursday nabbed Anjaneyalu alias Sudhakar alias Anji (36), a resident of Madanapalli in Chittoor district, in connection with a case pertaining to the recruitment of youths into the proscribed terrorist organization CPI (Maoist). School Teachers Federation of India (STF) to host its eighth conference in Vijayawada for three days from May 20. State committee of UTF to address a press meet to share the details. JNTU Anantapur VC to address a press meet. Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy will be disbursing YSR Matsyakara Bharosa Financial Assistance and addressing public meetings at Murumalla Village, Konaseema District. Read more news from Andhra Pradesh here.



