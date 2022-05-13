Top Andhra Pradesh news developments of the day
Here are key news developments to look for from Andhra Pradesh on Friday
- A 34-year-old Sub-Inspector Muttavarapu Gopala Krishna has ended his life allegedly by shooting himself with his service gun in his residence in Kakinada city on Friday morning.
- The National Investigation Agency on Thursday nabbed Anjaneyalu alias Sudhakar alias Anji (36), a resident of Madanapalli in Chittoor district, in connection with a case pertaining to the recruitment of youths into the proscribed terrorist organization CPI (Maoist).
- School Teachers Federation of India (STF) to host its eighth conference in Vijayawada for three days from May 20. State committee of UTF to address a press meet to share the details.
- JNTU Anantapur VC to address a press meet.
- Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy will be disbursing YSR Matsyakara Bharosa Financial Assistance and addressing public meetings at Murumalla Village, Konaseema District.
