Sub-Inspector shoots himself with service gun in Kakinada city

A 34-year-old Sub-Inspector Muttavarapu Gopala Krishna has ended his life allegedly by shooting himself with his service gun in his residence in the Kakinada city on Friday morning.

Krishna, a native of the Jaggayyapeta area in the erstwhile Krishna district, was serving as a Sub-Inspector of Sarpavaram police station in the Kakinada city.

Kakinada SP M. Raveendranath Babu’s office has confirmed with The Hindu that Krishna is dead, and the incident occurred in his residence between 5 am and 5:15 am.

The SI was alone in his bedroom when the incident occurred and his wife was in another room, said the SP office.

The apparent reason for the extreme step and how it had happened are not known. The investigation is on. The dead body has been sent to Government General Hospital in Kakinada.

Mr. Babu, DSP V. Bheemarao and other officials rushed to the hospital upon learning of the incident.