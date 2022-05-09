Top Andhra Pradesh news developments of the day

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh today

The CPI leaders including party state secretary K. Ramakrishna arrested while taking out a rally from party office to railway station in Anantapur to participate in the “Chalo Vijayawada” agitation on May 8, 2022. | Photo Credit: PRASAD RVS

1. BJP leaders to meet the Director General of Police (DGP) to complain about the increasing attacks on women and girls.

2. Police step up surveillance on private ambulance operations across Chittoor, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka borders

3. CPI leaders slept in front of a statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in Anantapur overnight in protest against the arrest of State party secretary K. Ramakrishna. Mr. Ramakrishna was arrested while proceeding to Vijayawada to participate in ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ agitation against the rise in prices of essential commodities. The agitation will be intensified today.

