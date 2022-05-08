Chalo Vijayawada: CPI leader Ramakrishna, others arrested in Anantapur

Police foil Left leaders’ bid to take part in protest against price rise

Communist Party of India State secretary K. Ramakrishna was arrested here on Sunday evening when he led his party workers and leaders from the party office to the railway station to proceed to Vijayawada to participate in the “Chalo Vijayawada” Statewide programme to demonstrate near the State secretariat in Amaravati on Monday against the price rise.

He along with former district secretary D. Jagadeesh, and present district secretary Jaffer were arrested and shifted to Kuderu police station about 25 km from Anantapur, where they continued their protest.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy seems to have lost his conscience and is arresting everyone who raised their voice against injustice in any sphere and does not want anyone to come to Vijayawada,” Mr. Ramakrishna said.

The CPI leaders will reach Vijayawada at any cost and participate in the protest despite the house arrests and arrests by the police to stop leaders from all 26 districts from reaching the State capital, he said.

He demanded immediate rollback of diesel and petrol price hike and withdrawal of additional property tax and garbage collection cess levied.