  • Members from the fishermen community express displeasure over the ban on fishing from February 17 due to the President’s Fleet Review and Milan 2022. There will also be a ban on the sale of fish with the closure of the harbour till March 4.
  • BJP State president Somu Veerraju to address a press conference today.
  • Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy to discuss pending issues with a 15 - member delegation of A.P. State Power Employees’ Joint Action Committee.
  • Protests to continue against the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.
  • An Agriculture Tourism Centre supported by the Tourism Department is coming up at Hampapuram in Anantapur district adjacent to Aadarana Padi Panta Polytechnic College.