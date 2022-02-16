Top Andhra Pradesh news developments of the day
Top Andhra Pradesh news developments for today, February 16, 2022
Here are the news developments for today:
- Members from the fishermen community express displeasure over the ban on fishing from February 17 due to the President’s Fleet Review and Milan 2022. There will also be a ban on the sale of fish with the closure of the harbour till March 4.
- BJP State president Somu Veerraju to address a press conference today.
- Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy to discuss pending issues with a 15 - member delegation of A.P. State Power Employees’ Joint Action Committee.
- Protests to continue against the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.
- An Agriculture Tourism Centre supported by the Tourism Department is coming up at Hampapuram in Anantapur district adjacent to Aadarana Padi Panta Polytechnic College.
