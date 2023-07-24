HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TNSF takes out procession in Hindupur demanding fee payment

July 24, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - HINDUPUR (Sri Satya Sai)

The Hindu Bureau
Members of TNSF take out a procession in Hindupur town of Sri Satya Sai district on Monday.

Members of TNSF take out a procession in Hindupur town of Sri Satya Sai district on Monday.

Members of the Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) took out a protest demonstration in Hindupur in Sri Satya Sai district on Monday, demanding the government to release the fee payable to schools.

The protesters accused the government of cheating gullible parents in the garb of pressing a button to deposit ‘Amma vodi’, ‘Vidya Deevena’ and Vasathi Deevena’ into their accounts, but not making payments promptly. Shouting slogans such as “Kamsa Mama, where are our fees?,” the members took out a procession from Ambedkar Circle to Gurunath Circle in the town.

TDP parliamentary constituency in-charge Kuruba Jagadeesh, who led the procession, said the amount paid to hostel students was a mere ₹15,000, against the ₹19,500 paid during the TDP regime. He also accused the State government of indirectly promoting the use of narcotics among students and turning them slaves, especially to Ganja, the availability of which had “become rampant”.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.