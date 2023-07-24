TNSF takes out procession in Hindupur demanding fee payment

July 24, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - HINDUPUR (Sri Satya Sai)

Members of the Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) took out a protest demonstration in Hindupur in Sri Satya Sai district on Monday, demanding the government to release the fee payable to schools.

The protesters accused the government of cheating gullible parents in the garb of pressing a button to deposit ‘Amma vodi’, ‘Vidya Deevena’ and Vasathi Deevena’ into their accounts, but not making payments promptly. Shouting slogans such as “Kamsa Mama, where are our fees?,” the members took out a procession from Ambedkar Circle to Gurunath Circle in the town.

TDP parliamentary constituency in-charge Kuruba Jagadeesh, who led the procession, said the amount paid to hostel students was a mere ₹15,000, against the ₹19,500 paid during the TDP regime. He also accused the State government of indirectly promoting the use of narcotics among students and turning them slaves, especially to Ganja, the availability of which had “become rampant”.