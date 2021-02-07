T.N. MLA donates land, ₹3.16 cr. to TTD to build temple

AIADMK MLA from Tamil Nadu and member of the TTD trust board, R. Kumaraguru, on Saturday handed over documents for four acres of land and cheques for ₹3.16 crore to TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy for the construction of a temple of Lord Venkateswara in his native Ulundurpet constituency in the neighbouring State.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, at a private establishment, the Chairman said he was pleased with the benevolent act of his colleague Kumaraguru who had alienated land worth over ₹20 crore to get the temple constructed for the benefit of the people of his constituency. “What is more gratifying is his readiness to bear any additional expenditure that may be needed for the temple construction,” Mr. Reddy said.

Under the instructions of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy the TTD had taken up promotion of sanatana dharma from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and, as part of it, would soon lay the foundation stone for the construction of a Venkateswara temple in Jammu, Mr. Reddy said.

Later, he inspected the ongoing works on the Alipiri footpath and directed the engineering officials to complete them before the annual Brahmotsavams in October.