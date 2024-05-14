GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tirupati CID cyber team helps nab accused in online job fraud case

The accused, along with his wife, was involved in ten similar cases

Updated - May 14, 2024 07:16 pm IST

Published - May 14, 2024 07:15 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
The Tirupati CID cyber team.

Tirupati’s Crime Investigation Department (CID) cyber team played a crucial role in the rounding up of a gang involved in a recent online job fraud. The Badvel Rural police team recently registered a case under Sections 419 and 420 of the IPC and 66(C) & 66(D) of Information Technology Act.

The cyber team detected the accused, P. Gunasekhar alias Ravi (37), an M.Tech graduate who was working as an Assistant Professor at a private engineering college in Chennai.

His modus operandi involved identifying unemployed youth, susceptible to such scams and chatting with them individually on Telegram and other groups, where he introduced himself as working in a prominent software firm and even used the official email IDs of said companies.

Mr. Ravi directed them to transfer an amount to the bank accounts of his wife B. Maneesha Chowdary (27), besides those of his friends involved in online cricket betting, projecting them as his colleagues. Based on these inputs provided by the cyber team, the Badvel Rural police arrested the duo and found them to have been involved in ten similar cases.

