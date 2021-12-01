Tirupati bids adieu to ‘Dollar’ Seshadri

CJI and a host of political leaders and officials mourn his demise

The temple city bid adieu on Tuesday to Pala Seshadri, popularly known as ‘Dollar’ Seshadri, who had breathed his last on Monday after having rendered service at the abode of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala for over four decades.

As the mortal remains arrived from Visakhapatnam around midnight, people of Tirupati started visiting his Sarojini Devi layout residence right from dawn.

The entire street was barricaded and queue lines were erected well in advance, anticipating the visit of people and VIPs.

Several TTD employees rushed to his residence to pay tributes. Representatives from religious institutions such as Sri Ahobila Mutt and Srimad Andavan Ashramam offered floral respects to the departed soul.

Justice N.V. Ramana, Chief Justice of India, who came all the way from New Delhi, expressed shock over Seshadri’s demise.

“It is unbelievable that Officer on Special Duty Sri Seshadri, who had served at His holy feet, is no more. His demise has disturbed many, including me,” he said.

Recalling his association with him for over 25 years, the CJI said Seshadri had never cared for his health while on duty from dawn to night, adding, “As he had wished, he breathed his last while in Sri Venkateswara’s service.”

He hoped the TTD would publish the book written by Sri Seshadri and make it available for posterity. Chittoor district judges Y.V.S.B.G. Parthasaradhi and Veera Raju accompanied him.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy, and MLAs B. Karunakar Reddy and Ch. Bhaskar Reddy paid tributes.

From the TTD, its Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, and board member Pokala Ashok Kumar, and Tamil Nadu Local Advisory Committee chairman A.J. Sekhar Reddy were among those who paid tributes Seshadri.

Several officials and former bureaucrats made a beeline for his residence to pay homage, in view of their decades-old association with Seshadri during their stints in the TTD.

Adviser to government Ajeya Kallam, former Chief Secretary L.V. Subrahmanyam (both former Executive Officers of the TTD), and former Joint Executive Officers P. Balasubramanyam and K.S. Srinivasa Raju paid their tributes.

Later, Mr. Karunakar Reddy, Mr. Bhaskar Reddy, and Mr. Dharma Reddy turned pallbearers and carried the mortal remains of Seshadri up to the cremation ground.