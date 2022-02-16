Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam’s SVBC channel gets ISO certification

The ISO representative Sivaiah on February handed over the certificate to TTD Chairman Y. V. Subba Reddy

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam’s (TTD) Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC) was awarded the prestigious International Standards Organization (ISO) certification.

The ISO representative Sivaiah on February handed over the certificate to TTD Chairman Y. V. Subba Reddy in the presence of EO K. S. Jawahar Reddy and Additional EO A. V. Dharma Reddy at Anjanadri at Tirumala.

Buoyed at the certification, Chairman Reddy complimented the efforts of the channel in designing various spiritual programmes and promoting Bhakti among the devotees across the globe.