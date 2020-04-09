Timely help by police gives a new lease of life to newborns in Kadapa

Police came to rescue of a middle-aged pregnant woman who delivered twins prematurely when the newborns developed complications and were in the need of critical healthcare.

With the intervention of Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan, the babies were shifted to a private hospital equipped with the facilities required for the treatment of the babies on Thursday.

Rama Devi, wife of Eswara Reddy from Pabbapuram in Chintakommadinne mandal, was pregnant after fourteen years of her marriage and delivered twin babies on Tuesday, forty days ahead of the expected date.

As the health condition of the newborns deteriorated, the doctors suggested that the parents should identify a hospital with ventilator facility for the critical treatment.

Lockdown blues

In view of the lockdown, no private hospital in Kadapa city was open and the babies were kept in the incubator at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

Following the orders of the SP, a private hospital with ventilator facility was identified and DSP U. Suryanarayana shifted the newborns in a police van.

However, the hospital authorities refused to admit the babies, notwithstanding the fervent appeals of the parents. Mr. Anburajan asked the DSP to rush to the hospital and get the babies admitted. Mr. Anburajan visited the hospital and ensured that the newborns were kept in ventilator.

Emergency helpline

“Anyone in need of emergency healthcare services in the district can dial the helpline ‘100’ or 08562 259179 (Command and Control Room),” said Mr. Anburajan..

He also appealed the people in emergency to approach him directly by dialling the phone number 9440796900.