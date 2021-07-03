Andhra Pradesh

Time to apply for Vahana Mitra aid extended

Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah on Friday said that the last date for applying for financial assistance under YSR Vahana Mitra 2021-22 second phase had been extended till July 6.

In a statement, the Minister said autorickshaw, taxi and maxi=cab drivers-cum-owners eligible for the benefit could apply at their respective village or ward secretariats with relevant documents. He said the Chief Minister had disbursed financial assistance to the tune of ₹249 crore to 2,48,468 beneficiaries of the scheme on June 15 for the year 2021-22.


