Tiger visits Nandyal village thrice in a month

Forest officials urge the residents of all forest-fringe villages of the Srisailam Tiger Reserve not to let their cattle loose

June 23, 2023 07:39 am | Updated 07:39 am IST - NANDYAL

Ramesh Susarla
Ramesh Susarla

The tiger which had strayed out of the Srisailam Tiger Reserve and killed a cow at Pedda Anantapuram in Atmakur mandal of Nandyal District, in the wee hours of Monday, was sighted at the village on Wednesday night again.

Byrlooty Forest Ranger P. Ramakoti said that they had placed the carcass of the cow two furlongs deep into the forest, away from the village, expecting that the animal would return to the village for the third time as it had killed two cows this month.

CCTV cameras

“We had installed some CCTV cameras around the carcass and the footage confirmed the presence of the big cat in the area between 8.30 p.m. and 9 p.m. The animal returned to the forest through its usual path,” Mr. Ramakoti said.

Meanwhile, rumours were doing the rounds that the tiger had come to the village too. The Forest Ranger held a meeting in the village on Wednesday evening, urging the residents to remain vigilant and not to venture into the forest.

The forest officials are creating awareness in all the forest-fringe villages of the Srisailam Tiger Reserve, urging the residents not to give any scope to tigers by letting the cattle loose or taking the domestic animals into the prohibited reserve forest area for grazing.

