Andhra Pradesh

Thunderstorm likely over south coastal A.P., Rayalaseema today

The cyclonic circulation over coastal Andhra Pradesh and neighbourhood now lies over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and neighbourhood between 1.5 and 3.1 km above the mean sea level.

The trough in low level easterlies lies over southwest Bay of Bengal, adjoining Sri Lanka coast to north Tamil Nadu coast at 0.9 km above mean sea level, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over south coastal A.P. and Rayalaseema on Saturday.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at isolated places over north coastal A.P. and Yanam on Saturday.

Printable version | Feb 20, 2021

