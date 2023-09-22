Three Telugu Desam Party members suspended from Legislative Council

September 22, 2023 01:30 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLCs K. Srikanth, Panchumarthi Anuradha and B.T. Naidu were suspended from the Legislative Council on September 22 on the second day of the Monsoon session.

Mr. Srikanth is suspended for the rest of the monsoon session while Ms. Anuradha and Mr. Naidu have been suspended from the House for the day.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Planning Audimulapu Suresh moved a motion for the suspension of the slogan-shouting TDP leaders accusing them of gross violation of rules and misconduct in the House.

Responding to the motion, Chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju announced suspension of the three leaders. He said it was unfortunate that the ‘new’ members of the House were resorting to such an unruly behaviour and asked the marshals to take them outside the House.