Andhra Pradesh

Three roads in State declared as national highways

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has declared three roads in Andhra Pradesh as national highways and issued draft notifications to that effect.

They are Amalapuram (NH-216) - Ravulapalem (NH-216A) via Palivela; Pedana (NH-216)-Lakshmipuram (NH-30) via Vissannapet; and Mancherial (Telangana)-Vijayawada greenfield alignment (part of Nagpur-Vijayawada corridor), according to tweets by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Responding to it, BJP State president Somu Veerraju said the new national highways would give a fillip to highway connectivity in the State and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr. Gadkari for sanctioning the projects.


