Three of a family ‘end life’

March 23, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

In a tragic incident, three members of a family, a couple and their daughter, reportedly committed suicide at Kotha Madhavaram village in Ontimitta mandal of Kadapa district; their bodies were found on Saturday.

According to information, the couple, Subba Rao and Padmavathi visited the local tehsildar’s office to obtain their land records to sell their property. Later, the bodies of Padmavathi (40) and daughter Vinaya (18) were found hanging to the ceiling at their residence in the morning, and soon after, locals found the mutilated body of Subba Rao on railway tracks.

The area police found a suicide note from the family, which allegedly found the tehsildar and some revenue staff responsible for their death. As per the note, it was observed that the ownership of their 3-acre land was changed in the online records.

The bodies were shifted to the area hospital for autopsy. A case was registered. Those with suicidal thoughts can Dial 100.

