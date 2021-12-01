Three more succumb to COVID in A.P.

Andhra Pradesh reported three more deaths due to COVID-19 and 184 infections in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning.

The cumulative tally and toll reached 20,72,909 and 14,442 respectively. The number of recoveries increased to 20,56,318 with 134 more patients recovering in the past day.

The recovery rate remains at 99.20%. The number of active cases slightly increased to 2,149. The test positivity rate of the 25,925 samples tested in the past day was 0.71% and that of the 3.041 crore samples tested was 6.81%.

Each of the three deaths reported in the past day was in Chittoor, Krishna and West Godavari.

Krishna also reported the highest single-day tally of 34 cases in the past day. It was followed by Chittoor (30), Visakhapatnam (26), West Godavari (21), East Godavari (17), Guntur (15), Srikakulam (10), Anantapur (9), Prakasam (8), Nellore (7), Kadapa (3), Kurnool (3) and Vizianagaram (1).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,94,682), Chittoor (2,48,014), West Godavari (1,79,619), Guntur (1,78,865), Visakhapatnam (1,58,404), Anantapur (1,58,034), Nellore (1,46,858), Prakasam (1,38,702), Kurnool (1,24,197), Srikakulam (1,23,440), Krishna (1,20,272), Kadapa (1,15,874) and Vizianagaram (83,053).