Andhra Pradesh

Three killed as auto collides with oil tanker

Three persons, including two visually challenged, died on the spot in a road accident on the Yanam-Kakinada highway at Tallarevu village in East Godavari district on Friday. The accident occurred when an autorickshaw by which they were travelling collided with an oil tanker.

The driver of the autorickshaw, one of the deceased, was said to be a minor. The other two deceased were identified as B. Ganga Rao (31) of Dhraksharamam and T. Surya Pawan Kumar (25) of Addateegala area. Both were visually challenged and travelling from Yanam to Kakinada when the accident occurred. The driver of the oil tanker received minor injuries.

The bodies were sent to Government General Hospital in Kakinada for post-mortem examination, said Coringa Sub-Inspector Y. Satish.

