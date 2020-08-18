Three injured as car catches fire

Three persons suffered burns when the car in which were travelling went up in flames at Bharati Nagar here on Monday night. They were admitted to hospital where the condition of one person was stated to be critical.

According to the Patamata police, Venugopal Reddy and his partners— Krishna Reddy, Gangadhar and Nagamalli —were in the real estate business for the past few years. They were also in the cars sales business.

However, they suffered losses, and Venugopal Reddy asked the trio to meet him near a hotel near the New Government Hospital. After meeting his partners, Venugopal Reddy alighted from the car which caught fire. Onlookers broke open the doors and pulled the passengers out.

Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu said a few persons were taken into custody in connection with the incident. Police are trying to establish the cause.