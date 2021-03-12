Three feared drowned as car plunges into canal in East Godavari

Three persons feared drowned, and two persons survived after a car, in which they were travelling, plunged into an irrigation canal at Lolla irrigation lock under Atreyapuram police limits in East Godavari district in the early hours of Friday.
The incident had occurred while the five persons belonging to the same family were returning to their village after celebrating Shiva Raatri at a temple in Atreyapuram mandal in East Godavari district. They are native of Gollala Koderu village in Pala Koderu mandal in West Godavari district.
The 45-year-old driver, Ch. Sreenivasa Raju, has been found dead and his body was retrieved from the canal during the search operation.
Two others - Mantena Suresh Varma, 41, and Indukuri Satya Raju - have feared drowned and they have not been traced, according to Atreyepuram police. Mudunuri Venkata Ganapathi Raju and M. Seetarama Raju managed to swim the canal and received minor injuries.
According to East Godavari SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi, the two persons have been feared drowned in the canal and search operation continues by deploying local swimmers. The Ravulapalem and Atreyapuram police are coordinating the search operation.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath