Three-day webinar on ‘Advances in cancer biology’ from November 5

A three-day international webinar on “Advances in cancer biology and therapeutics” will be organised by the Biochemistry and Bioinformatics Department of GITAM Deemed to be University from November 5 to 7.

Convener Malla Rama Rao informed on Tuesday that top scientists from India, the USA, the UK and researchers will participate in the webinar to deliver the lectures on various related topics.

National Institute of Pathology researcher S.A. Ragu Bagadi, Cambridge University Computational Chemistry Head B. Govinda Rao, Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine Paediatrics researcher Riyaz Basha, University of Missouri School of Medicine researcher Madhu Sudhana Saddala, Cleveland Lerner Research Institute Molecular Cardiology researcher Santhoshi Muppala, Visakhapatnam Tata Cancer Hospital former Director Digumarti Raghunadha Rao will attend as resource persons.

The convener hoped that the knowledge gained from the webinar would help graduate, post-graduate students, research scholars and faculty to identify the mechanisms of how tumours evolve and respond to or resist treatment.

Interested persons may contact the webinar convener on the mobile no. 7386168249 to participate in the discussions with prior registration.