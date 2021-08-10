Three-day Pavithrotsavams at Tirumala from Aug. 18

Festival to be held in private in view of COVID-19 restrictions

The three-day annual Pavithrotsavams at the temple of Lord Venkateswara here are scheduled to commence on August 18 with customary ankurarpanam the previous evening.

Immense importance is attached to the annual event as the temple priests seek forgiveness for all the omissions and commissions committed knowingly or unknowingly during the discharge of the daily rituals to the presiding deity during the year.

Even though the historical evidences with regard to the performance of the festival at the hill temple date back to 15th century, the practice was restored in 1962 after a brief hiatus in between.

While the auspicious Pavitra Pratista will be carried out on the first day, Pavitra Samarpana will be observed on the following day and the festival will draw to a close with Purnahuti on Aug. 20.

Snapana Thirumanjanam will be conducted for the deities on all the three days followed by a grand procession around the thoroughfares of the town in the evenings.

The TTD has resolved to observe the festival in ‘ekantham’ (private) in view of COVID-19 health protocols and also dispensed with the performance of all kinds of day time arjitha sevas inside the temple on all the three days.