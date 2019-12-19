Three Capitals is just an idea: Buggana

Three Capitals for the State is just an idea expressed by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, according to Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said that ensuring uniform development of all the 13 districts in the State was a major challenge before the government.

“People hailing from the three different regions – north coastal, coastal, and Rayalaseema – have their own choices and aspirations, but the onus of guaranteeing homogeneous development of all the regions lies on the State government,” he said.

“Lack of perennial rivers is a major disadvantage, for it is the main reason for the backwardness of both Rayalaseema and north coastal districts,” he added.

Pending bills

In reply to a question, the Finance Minister said that though the successor governments inherit dues not exceeding ₹5,000 crore, the burden passed on to the YSRCP government by the TDP was appalling as it stood at a staggering ₹60,000 crore in the form of pending bills.

“The government has taken time in clearing the bills. It is not correct to say that the government has been pushed into a financial mess wherein it cannot pay the salaries to its employees,” the Minister said.

Earlier, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy accompanied Chairman of the 15th Finance Commission N.K. Singh in the darshan of Lord Venkateswara here.

The Minister said that the commission members would meet the Chief Minister, who would apprise them of the financial requirements of the State.

“The priorities of the government have changed with the change of guard in the State. It is for this reason the government desires to submit a revised memorandum to the commission,” he said.