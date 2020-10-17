Think out of the box, teachers told

Five-day workshop of academic calendar design gets under way

B. Rajasekhar, Principal Secretary, School Education, on Friday asked teachers to practise unconventional or alternative teaching methods to not only enhance learning for the children in the classroom but further integrate the concepts of the lessons being taught, easily and in a simple way for better understanding.

Addressing the inaugural session of a five-day workshop on designing an alternative academic calendar by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) from October 16 to 20, Mr. Rajasekhar said teachers should adopt an innovative approach by thinking out of box, even a disaster like the COVID-19 pandemic could also be turned into an opportunity.

Sharing the guidelines on designing the alternative calendar with subject teachers across the State who attended the session, he urged them to focus on personalised adopting learning to kindle the creative side of the students.

He said as was discussed earlier, students would be divided in ‘High-tech’, ‘Low tech’ and ‘No tech’ categories and the teaching strategies would have to be designed accordingly.

‘No bag day’

Samagra Shiksha State Project Director K.Vetri Selvi said in the first two weeks of the reopening of schools, teachers should make the students aware of the precautions to be followed in view of the prevailing pandemic. Teachers would be trained in the task through a webinar, she said, adding that the calendar should include ‘No bag day’ on Saturdays.

SCERT Director B. Pratap Reddy, explained the mode of designing the calendar through a power-point presentation.

School Education Director Vadrevu Chinaveerabhadrudu said from November 2 to April 30, 51 topics would be taught in an innovative way. He said the calendar was being designed in strict adherence to the unlock 5.0 guidelines.

Director of Rashtriya Madhyamika Shiksha Abhiyan P. Parvathi, Director of Government Examinations A. Subba Reddy, State secretary of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas Prasanna Kumar, School Education Services Director Devanand Reddy and others were present.