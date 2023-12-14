GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

There is no dissatisfaction among YSRCP legislators, says Minister Merugu Nagarjuna

Jagan Mohan Reddy will emerge victorious in the forthcoming elections, he says

December 14, 2023 04:05 am | Updated 04:05 am IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA
Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna. File photo: Arrangement

Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna. File photo: Arrangement

Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna said that he is ‘not unhappy’ over being made the in-charge of Santhanuthalapadu constituency.

Addressing the media on December 13 (Wednesday), Mr. Nagarjuna said that he had won thrice from Vemuru constituency and was elevated as a Minister. “Now the party wants me to work for a new constituency and I am ready for it. The decision of the party leadership is final. It is common for political parties to move their leaders from one constituency to another,” he said.

Asked about the resignation of YSRCP MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, Mr. Nagarjuna ruled out any “element of dissatisfaction” among the legislators. “Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy resigned for personal reasons. All are our people and they will come back into the party’s fold soon. There is no need to read too much between the lines,” he said.

He said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was working for the uplift of the poor, the downtrodden and farmers and he would emerge victorious again in the forthcoming elections. “We (the YSRCP) enjoy the support of the people. We are asking the people to vote for us only if they think that they have benefited from the government schemes and its policies.,” said the Minister.

In reply to another question, he said that there was no doubt over winning all the 175 Assembly seats in the State. “People are intelligent and they shall vote Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy back to power,” he added.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.