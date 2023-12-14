There is no dissatisfaction among YSRCP legislators, says Minister Merugu Nagarjuna

December 14, 2023 04:05 am | Updated 04:05 am IST - TIRUMALA

Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna said that he is ‘not unhappy’ over being made the in-charge of Santhanuthalapadu constituency.

Addressing the media on December 13 (Wednesday), Mr. Nagarjuna said that he had won thrice from Vemuru constituency and was elevated as a Minister. “Now the party wants me to work for a new constituency and I am ready for it. The decision of the party leadership is final. It is common for political parties to move their leaders from one constituency to another,” he said.

Asked about the resignation of YSRCP MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, Mr. Nagarjuna ruled out any “element of dissatisfaction” among the legislators. “Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy resigned for personal reasons. All are our people and they will come back into the party’s fold soon. There is no need to read too much between the lines,” he said.

He said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was working for the uplift of the poor, the downtrodden and farmers and he would emerge victorious again in the forthcoming elections. “We (the YSRCP) enjoy the support of the people. We are asking the people to vote for us only if they think that they have benefited from the government schemes and its policies.,” said the Minister.

In reply to another question, he said that there was no doubt over winning all the 175 Assembly seats in the State. “People are intelligent and they shall vote Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy back to power,” he added.