GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

There is a significant drop in cybercrimes in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh in 2023, says SP

‘Training being given to young officers with engineering background to control cyber offences’

December 30, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Superintendent of Police M. Deepika addressing the media in Vizianagaram on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police M. Deepika addressing the media in Vizianagaram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police M. Deepika on Saturday said that cybercrimes have come down significantly in the calendar year 2023 with the constant efforts to identify fraudsters in advance. She said that the number of crimes registered was only 92 as against 149 reported in 2022.

Addressing a media conference here, she said that the department was training young officers with engineering background to control cyber offences in the district.

“People need to be cautious while sharing their ATM pin numbers and one-time passwords to others. They are not supposed to share their personal details to anyone without cross- verification since fraudsters are targeting them by wooing them with jobs, lottery offers and others,” she added.

‘Drop in crimes against women’

Ms. Deepika has also expressed happiness over the drop in crimes against women in the district. She said that the total number of crimes was 270 in 2023 as against 319 reported in the year 2022. Disha wing DSP R. Srinivasa Rao and DSP (Traffic) D. Viswanath were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.