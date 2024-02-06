The Hindu FIC seminar on career opportunities to be organised in Guntur college on February 7

February 06, 2024 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu FIC, in association with VIT-AP, Amaravati, will conduct a seminar on ‘Career Opportunities in Law, Management, Sciences’ in collaboration with Tellakula Jalayya Polisetty Somasundaram College, Guntur,. The event will be held in the college conference hall on February 7 (Wednesday) at 10.30 a.m.

The event is part of a series of seminar being organised by The Hindu FIC with VIT-AP Amaravati, to raise awarness among students on career opportunities available for them other than engineering and medicine. With the advent of technology and the many emeriging fields, choosing the right career is important for students.

Assistant Director, Admissions, VIT-AP Amaravati, Manoj Mishra, Malavika Ghanta from School of Law, Shanta Kumari from School of Business, Nagurjana Neella from the School of Advanced Sciences and Anandita Shome, VHIS, will address the students, explaining to them the different career options in Law, Management and Sciences. This will be followed by an interactive session to enable the students clarify their doubts.

Correspondent from Tellakula Jalayya Polisetty Somasundaram College K.V. Brahmum will be present. The seminar is open for participation for all students and parents from Guntur region.