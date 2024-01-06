The Hindu FIC quiz to be held in Vijayawada on January 8

January 06, 2024 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Future India Club (FIC) and Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) are jointly organising a quiz for graduate students at four locations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha.

The first one will be organised at P.B. Siddhartha College of Arts and Science in Vijayawada on January 8 (Monday). Subsequent ones will be held in Visakhapatnam (January 10), in Bhubaneswar (January 25) and in Hyderabad (January 30).

The quiz will be in English for students pursuing graduation (B.A, B.Sc, B.Com and B.Tech). Interested students can register as teams on https://forms.office.com/r/usedYNhwXNW. Each team should comprise two students from the same college. Registered participants should report at their respective venues by 9.30 a.m. on the day of the event and should bring their college ID cards.

The quiz will have two rounds—a preliminary round (written) and a final round. The top six teams will compete in the final round, which will be held immediately after the preliminary round. Prizes will be given on the same day after the event, and all participants would be given certificates. Those interested can contact V. Amar at 9866282522.