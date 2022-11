November 23, 2022 12:23 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST - NELLORE

Nellore police came to the rescue of a woman who sent an SOS through the Disha app at Tummalapenta, near Kavali, in the SPSR Nellore district late on Monday.

The stranded woman informed the police that a group of three men were harassing her and that she felt unsafe. The personnel from Kavali rushed to the spot and arrested the trio.

Superintendent of Police Ch Vijaya Rao on Tuesday patted Kavali Rural Circle Inspector Rajesh and his team for acting swiftly.